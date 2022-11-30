US Markets

Close Yellen adviser Lipton to step down - NYT

November 30, 2022 — 06:04 am EST

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - David Lipton, one of the closest advisers to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, will step down on Wednesday, the New York Times reported.

Lipton, a former International Monetary Fund official who serves as the international affairs counselor to Yellen, has been playing a key role in developing the Treasury's international economic policy.

"He will be irreplaceable for the department, but I feel incredibly fortunate to have had his counsel in my first two years," the NYT quoted Yellen as saying.

"During that time, David has helped shape our international agenda across a wide set of challenges — from the recovery from the pandemic to our response to Russia's war against Ukraine."

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

