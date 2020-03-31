'Close to zero chance' of Czech central bank using negative rates -governor

Adds more comments by Rusnok

PRAGUE, March 31 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank is ready to cut interest rates further if needed, though there is minimal likelihood of using negative rates, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying in an interview with Hospodarske Noviny on Tuesday.

Rusnok also reiterated quantitative easing was not on the agenda when asked about legislation in parliament that will widen the bank's bond-buying powers.

The bank cut rates by a combined 125 basis points in two steps this month, bringing the main two-week repo rate to 1.00%.

Asked about the option of negative rates, he said: "It would be unwise to exclude anything from our theoretical list of tools, however I still see the probability of using this step in our conditions as very close to zero."

Rusnok said the weakening of the exchange rate, prior to the rate cuts, had also delivered monetary easing.

"At the moment there is significant excess of shock and uncertainty in the economy and financial markets, it is not necessary to increase its level by knee-jerk decision-making," he said.

He said he believed the crown's partial firming after the second, 75-basis point cut on March 26 was led by a calming of international markets and the central bank's pledge to act more if needed.

"We can further lower interest rates, we can lower the counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks. We are ready to provide liquidity to banks and there is a number of other, rather theoretical options," he said.

"Generally the central bank has, in theory, an unlimited arsenal in a crisis situation - of course within its legal mandate, which is achieving price and financial stability."

Quantitative easing of the type done by the European Central Bank was not on the agenda, he said.

The topic came up - and helped the government bond market - when the government tried unsuccessfully last week to fast-track a law widening the bank's authority to step into the debt market.

Rusnok reiterated the central bank had long sought a legal change to widen the scope of assets and the type of counterparties it can trade with, as a reaction to the 2008 global financial crisis.

He said that could be used, for example, if market stress led to the loss of the bank's ability to influence the market by its policy tools.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Andrew Cawthorne)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.