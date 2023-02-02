Close to 1,000 migrant children separated by Trump yet to be reunited with parents

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nearly 1,000 migrant children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the administration of former President Donald Trump have yet to be reunited with their parents despite a two-year effort by President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday of the 998 children still separated, 148 were in the process of reunification.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington D.C.; Writing by Mica Rosenberg;)

