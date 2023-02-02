US Markets

Close to 1,000 migrant children separated by Trump yet to be reunited with parents

February 02, 2023 — 12:03 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Nearly 1,000 migrant children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the administration of former President Donald Trump have yet to be reunited with their parents despite a two-year effort by President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday of the 998 children still separated, 148 were in the process of reunification.

(Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington D.C.; Writing by Mica Rosenberg;)

((mica.rosenberg@thomsonreuters.com; (646) 223-6735;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.