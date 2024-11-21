Close the Loop Ltd. Announces New Director Appointment

Close the Loop Ltd. (AU:CLG) has released an update.

Close the Loop Ltd. has announced the appointment of John Chambers as a director, effective November 21, 2024. At the time of his appointment, Chambers holds no relevant interests in the company’s securities or related contracts. This update may interest investors keeping an eye on the company’s governance and potential strategic direction.

