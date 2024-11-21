News & Insights

Close the Loop Ltd Announces Director Resignation

November 21, 2024 — 01:19 am EST

Close the Loop Ltd. (AU:CLG) has released an update.

Close the Loop Ltd. announced the resignation of director Joseph Patrick Foster, who holds a significant stake in the company with over two million shares and additional interests through the Conreg Family Trust. This change in leadership might influence investor sentiment and market dynamics for the company.

