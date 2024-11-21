Close the Loop Ltd. Announces Board Member Resignation

Close the Loop Ltd. (AU:CLG) has released an update.
Close the Loop Ltd. has announced the resignation of Marc Lichtenstein from its board, effective November 21, 2024. Lichtenstein held substantial indirect interests, including over 4.5 million ordinary shares and 2.5 million unlisted performance rights through a family trust. This change in leadership could influence investor sentiment as the company moves forward.
