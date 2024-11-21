Close Brothers Group Secures All Resolutions at AGM

Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG) has released an update.
Close Brothers Group held their AGM where all proposed resolutions were passed, including the re-election of directors and the approval of remuneration policies. This solidifies the company’s governance structure and investor confidence as it remains a key player in the UK financial market, maintaining its position in the FTSE 250.
