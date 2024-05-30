News & Insights

Close Brothers Grants Stock Options to Executives

May 30, 2024 — 10:21 am EDT

Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG) has released an update.

Close Brothers Group PLC has announced the grant of three-year options for ordinary shares under the Company’s Sharesave Scheme to ten key managerial personnel. The options, priced at £3.71 per share, were allotted on 30 May 2024, with transactions occurring outside of a trading venue. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to employee stock ownership and executive investment in its future.

