Close Brothers Grants Stock Options to Executives

Close Brothers Group PLC has announced the grant of three-year options for ordinary shares under the Company’s Sharesave Scheme to ten key managerial personnel. The options, priced at £3.71 per share, were allotted on 30 May 2024, with transactions occurring outside of a trading venue. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to employee stock ownership and executive investment in its future.

