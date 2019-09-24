Close Brothers fiscal 2019 profit falls; CEO Prebensen to step down

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published

Merchant bank Close Brothers Group Plc on Tuesday posted lower annual profit and said Chief Executive Officer Preben Prebensen will leave the company, as it faces a downturn in its market-maker business Winterflood.

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Merchant bank Close Brothers Group Plc CBRO.L on Tuesday posted lower annual profit and said Chief Executive Officer Preben Prebensen will leave the company, as it faces a downturn in its market-maker business Winterflood.

The mid-cap firm said adjusted operating profit fell to 270.5 million pounds ($336.39 million) in the 12 months ended July 31, versus 278.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Prebensen has decided to leave after 10 years in the role and will remain with Close Brothers for the next 12 months, the company said in a separate statement after the results.

($1 = 0.8041 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3638; Reuters Messaging: muvija.m.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More