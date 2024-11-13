News & Insights

Stocks
CBGPF

Close Brothers Director Joins State Street Board

November 13, 2024 — 11:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG) has released an update.

Close Brothers Group has announced that Patricia Halliday, a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Risk Committee, has joined the board of State Street Corporation. This move is seen as a significant appointment, reflecting her expertise and influence in the financial sector. Close Brothers continues to be a major player in the UK financial market, offering a range of banking and financial services.

For further insights into GB:CBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBGPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.