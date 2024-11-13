Close Brothers Director Joins State Street Board

Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG) has released an update.
Close Brothers Group has announced that Patricia Halliday, a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Risk Committee, has joined the board of State Street Corporation. This move is seen as a significant appointment, reflecting her expertise and influence in the financial sector. Close Brothers continues to be a major player in the UK financial market, offering a range of banking and financial services.
