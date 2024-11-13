Close Brothers Director Joins State Street Board

Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG) has released an update.

Close Brothers Group has announced that Patricia Halliday, a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Risk Committee, has joined the board of State Street Corporation. This move is seen as a significant appointment, reflecting her expertise and influence in the financial sector. Close Brothers continues to be a major player in the UK financial market, offering a range of banking and financial services.

For further insights into GB:CBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.