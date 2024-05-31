News & Insights

Close Brothers Announces Updated Share Capital

May 31, 2024 — 11:28 am EDT

Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG) has released an update.

Close Brothers Group PLC has updated its total issued share capital, which now includes 152,060,290 ordinary shares, with 1,572,747 held in Treasury. This leaves 150,487,543 ordinary shares with voting rights available to shareholders, a figure crucial for shareholders to determine notification requirements for changes in their holdings.

