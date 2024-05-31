Close Brothers Announces Updated Share Capital

Close Brothers Group (GB:CBG) has released an update.

Close Brothers Group PLC has updated its total issued share capital, which now includes 152,060,290 ordinary shares, with 1,572,747 held in Treasury. This leaves 150,487,543 ordinary shares with voting rights available to shareholders, a figure crucial for shareholders to determine notification requirements for changes in their holdings.

For further insights into GB:CBG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.