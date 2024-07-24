News & Insights

CLOs Have Record Year

July 24, 2024 — 08:19 am EDT

Middle-market collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) are gaining traction, driven by increased direct lending and investor interest, and are poised to surpass broadly syndicated CLOs. In 2023, middle-market CLO issuance reached $27.1 billion, capturing a record 23.4% of the US market.

 

A study by S&P Global Market Intelligence and Creditflux explores how CLO managers are adapting to this growth and managing risks, highlighting challenges like limited financial disclosures. 

 

S&P Global Ratings predicts that default rates on leveraged loans could rise from 1.9% in October 2023 to 3% by September 2024, underscoring the need for effective risk management. The research also examines how managers are incorporating ESG factors to meet regulatory and investor expectations.

Finsum: CLOs seem like a natural place for ESG factors to gain traction. 

