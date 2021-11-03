Clorox’s Stock Is Down, but Not Out

Clorox's stock is down about 18% this year in a bull market, but it is not out as a long-term investment.



There have been better times and worse times for Clorox's shares. The better times were during the early days of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, when demand for its cleaning and disinfecting products was soaring, sending the company's shares north.

The worse times have been the last twelve months, as the easing of the pandemic and rising material costs have taken their toll on the company's top and bottom lines, sending its shares south. I'm neutral on CLX shares. (See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks)

TipRanks’ Smart Score

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, CLX scores a 2 out of 10, giving it an Underperform rating. Negative sentiment from analysts and TipRanks investors, as well as hedge fund selling and negative technicals, are the reasons for the low rating.

Things Could Get Better for Clorox

Despite the negative sentiment, things could look better in 2022 for the Oakland, California-based company, as it has addressed several issues of the transition from the pandemic to the post-pandemic era.

"We're off to a solid start in the Fiscal Year 2022 and saw stronger-than-anticipated demand across our portfolio, despite a challenging operating environment," said CEO Linda Rendle. "We made meaningful progress on restoring supply — which contributed to holding or gaining market share in the vast majority of our businesses — and we're pulling multiple levers to manage through this inflationary period. This includes pricing actions and stepping up our cost reduction initiatives, which will help us rebuild margins and create fuel to reinvest in the business."

Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

Rendle's comments follow the release of the company's Q1 2022 financial results. EPS came in at $1.14, down from $3.22 in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to a lower gross margin, lower net sales, and a one-time, non-cash remeasurement gain in the year-ago quarter from an investment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia joint venture.

Nonetheless, these results beat analyst estimates. Meanwhile, net sales dropped 6% to $1.8 billion, compared to a 27% increase in the year-ago quarter, or an increase of 21% on a two-year stack basis.

A Company for Good and Bad Times

Clorox has been around for a long time, transforming itself from a bleach manufacturer in the early 1900s to a manufacturer and distributor of a broad array of cleaning and wellness products today.

These are products that consumers buy in good and bad times, meaning the company has been doing well both in economic expansions and contractions, delivering superior returns to its shareholders. Over the last three decades, Clorox's shares have gained 578% compared to 312% of the S&P500.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, CLX has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on one Buy, six Holds, and five Sell ratings assigned in the past three months. At $158.82, the average Clorox price target implies 4.5% downside potential.

Price targets range from a high of $194.00 to a low $131.00.

The Bottom Line

Clorox's stock deserves a close look from investors with a multi-year investment horizon, rather than 12 months.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Panos Mourdoukoutas owned shares of Clorox.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates, and should be considered for informational purposes only. TipRanks makes no warranties about the completeness, accuracy or reliability of such information. Nothing in this article should be taken as a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Nothing in the article constitutes legal, professional, investment and/or financial advice and/or takes into account the specific needs and/or requirements of an individual, nor does any information in the article constitute a comprehensive or complete statement of the matters or subject discussed therein. TipRanks and its affiliates disclaim all liability or responsibility with respect to the content of the article, and any action taken upon the information in the article is at your own and sole risk. The link to this article does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation by TipRanks or its affiliates. Past performance is not indicative of future results, prices or performance.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.