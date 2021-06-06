Clorox's (NYSE:CLX) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.16

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will increase its dividend on the 13th of August to US$1.16. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 2.5%.

Clorox's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Clorox's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 64% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Clorox Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:CLX Historic Dividend June 6th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$2.20 to US$4.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.7% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

We Could See Clorox's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Clorox has been growing its earnings per share at 7.1% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Clorox Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Clorox is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Clorox has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.