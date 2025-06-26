Is Clorox's International Expansion Key to Its Long-Term Success?

The Clorox Company’s CLX international expansion is a critical lever for its long-term success, especially as growth in its mature domestic markets slows. Currently, international sales account for a relatively small portion of the company’s total revenues, nearly 16%, highlighting significant untapped potential abroad. CLX is focusing more on scaling its presence in high-growth emerging markets, like Latin America and Asia, where rising middle-class populations and evolving hygiene habits align well with its core product categories.



To succeed internationally, Clorox must balance brand recognition with pricing power, invest in localized product innovation and adapt to varied regulatory environments. Currency fluctuations, supply chain complexities and economic volatility in emerging markets further complicate its global push, demanding strategic agility and long-term commitment. The company aims to unlock greater potential in its International segment by building on the success of its Go Lean strategy, emphasizing product innovation and operational efficiency across key global markets.



CLX’s international sales declined 15% year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2025, mainly due to the impacts of the Argentina divestiture. However, excluding the impact of Argentina and a 3-point headwind from foreign exchange rates, the international segment posted organic sales growth of 2%, supported by a 1% increase in organic volume. We expect CLX’s international segment’s organic sales to increase 15% in the fourth quarter and 8.2% in fiscal 2025.



Looking ahead, international expansion remains a promising pathway for Clorox to diversify revenue streams, reduce dependence on U.S. performance and unlock higher growth margins. With targeted investments and a disciplined approach, the company can position itself as a global consumer staples contender. In the long run, success abroad could be instrumental in driving both top-line growth and shareholder value.

CLX’s International Push: How PG, CL & CHD Vie to Stay Ahead

As Clorox accelerates its international expansion, competitors like The Procter & Gamble Company PG, Colgate-Palmolive Company CL and Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD are stepping up efforts to protect their global footholds and stay ahead in the race for dominance.



Procter & Gamble places a strong emphasis on enhancing its global footprint. The company’s largest international markets are Greater China, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and Germany, and collectively contributed roughly 20% of its net sales in fiscal 2024. The company looks to strengthen its presence across the global markets by higher investments in localized marketing, constant product and brand innovations, strategic pricing, premiumization and distribution partnerships.



Generating quite a significant portion of revenues from outside the United States, Colgate has a vast international presence with operations in more than 200 countries and territories. The company particularly targets high-growth emerging markets comprising Latin America, Asia and Africa, focusing on localized products and solid brand-building efforts. Colgate remains on track to introduce more global brands, premiumization and innovations to cater to the evolving consumer landscape and boost its global foothold.



Church & Dwight continues to strengthen its market position through a robust brand portfolio, strategic pricing and innovation. Its International division was strong in the first quarter of 2025, with organic sales growing 5.8%, buoyed by higher volumes. Net sales rose 2.7%, reflecting broad-based growth across all the international subsidiaries. Key brands such as HERO, THERABREATH and WATERPIK led the performance, underscoring their global appeal and market strength. Church & Dwight is expanding globally by capitalizing on the momentum of its high-growth brands and tailoring marketing to regional demands.

CLX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Clorox have lost 26.3% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 1.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CLX trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80X compared with the industry’s average of 20.37X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 14.9%, while that of fiscal 2026 shows a decline of 5.3%. The company’s EPS estimate for fiscal 2025 and 2026 has been stable in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Clorox stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

