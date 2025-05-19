Clorox's Innovations on Track: Kingsford & Miller Lite Bring Beercoal

The Clorox Company CLX has been making smart moves to boost its portfolio structure in a bid to bolster sales and overall profitability. The company is focused on offering superior value via investment in brands and constant innovations.



CLX’s Kingsford unit and Miller Lite, the original lite beer, are back with the Kingsford x Miller Lite Beercoal to refresh the summers. Kingsford x Miller Lite Beercoal is charcoal briquets made of real beer. Kingsford, which specializes in charcoal grilling, is quite a popular brand in America.



Beercoal is designed by infusing the Kingsford original charcoal with real Miller Lite, which looks to deliver a bold and smoky taste alongside enhancing the flavor. Together, Kingsford and Miller Lite make grilling flavorsome.



Beercoal is quite reliable and easy to use, crafted with additional edges and signature grooves to ignite fire faster. It is grill-ready in almost fifteen minutes. Kingsford x Miller Lite Beercoal can be availed for a short time at retailers across the nation till supplies last.



The aforesaid action is likely to tap extra sales for Clorox and boost its overall profits. Such moves resonate well with the company’s IGNITE strategy.

More on Clorox

CLX’s streamlined operating model looks forward to creating a faster, simpler company through the Reimagine Work under its IGNITE strategy. The implementation has been completed and is focused on enhancing operational efficiency.



Clorox is well on track with the IGNITE strategy, which is its integrated strategy formulated on a sturdy foundation of the 2020 Strategy. This initiative mainly focuses on the expansion of the key elements under the 2020 Strategy to pace up innovation in each area of business. The IGNITE strategy encompasses the long-term financial targets of achieving net sales growth in the band of 2-4%, EBIT margin expansion in the range of 25-50 basis points and free cash flow generation of 11-13% of sales.



However, Clorox’s results highlight the impact of ongoing economic uncertainty, which led to shifts in consumer shopping habits, temporary slowdowns in certain product categories and lower overall sales. Cost inflation, higher trade promotional expenses and increased costs from newly implemented tariffs remain concerns. The company posted soft third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both top and bottom lines missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined year over year.



Apparently, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s shares have lost 10.2% against the industry’s 1.4% rise.

Three Better-Ranked Stocks

Nomad Foods NOMD, which manufactures frozen foods, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NOMD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Nomad Foods’ current financial-year earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 3.1% from the year-ago number.



United Natural Foods UNFI, which is a distributor of natural, organic and specialty food in the United States, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 408.7%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 1.9% and 485.7%, respectively, from the year-ago numbers.



Utz Brands UTZ manufactures salty snacks under popular brands and has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. UTZ delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UTZ’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 1.2% and 10.4%, respectively, from the year-ago numbers.

