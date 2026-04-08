Clorox's Hidden Valley Ranch Fuels Innovation With New Flavor Lineup

The Clorox Company CLX has been making constant innovations to enrich customer experience. The company concentrates on offering superior value to consumers by investing in its brands and making innovations. It remains quite focused on advancing its transformation to become a strong and resilient company.



In a recent update, Clorox’s Hidden Valley Ranch has unveiled three new product innovations, including Hidden Valley Ranch with Avocado Oil, YumYum Ranch and Parmesan Ranch Seasoning. The brand’s latest portfolio expansion was created to cater to diverse taste preferences and evolving lifestyles, featuring three bold, flavor-packed options suited for any occasion.



Hidden Valley Ranch with Avocado Oil comes as a fan-favorite ranch flavor made with 100% avocado oil, offering good fats in every serving. This gluten-free condiment offers a tangy taste with fewer than 100 calories per serving, with no soy or canola. It’s a creamy, versatile addition to salads, bowls, pizza and chicken, among others.



YumYum Ranch brings a bold fusion of flavors with a teppanyaki dining experience. This condiment blends the creamy richness of buttermilk and classic ranch spices with sweet and tangy notes by YumYum sauce. It’s an ideal complement to grilled meats, crispy vegetables, seafood and rice bowls. Parmesan Ranch Seasoning brings a new seasoning blend with a savory, cheesy boost to various range of dishes, from pasta and chicken to vegetables.



The new products are currently available across the key retailers nationwide, with YumYum Ranch offered exclusively through Walmart. This portfolio expansion highlights the brand’s commitment to evolving consumer preferences, delivering versatile, flavor-rich options suited to a wide range of occasions and lifestyles.

More on Clorox

A major priority for the company is completing its digital transformation. Clorox has reached a key milestone in its transformation journey with the successful launch of its new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system in the US. The move has bolstered its digital backbone and opened new value streams. The company is focused on resilience and adaptability, navigating effectively with the benefits of ramping up the operations.



The company is strengthening its business through a range of initiatives, including operational improvements, innovation and portfolio expansion amid a challenging consumer environment. Its international expansion is emerging as a critical lever for its long-term success. The company aims to unlock greater potential in its International segment by building on the success of its Go Lean strategy, emphasizing product innovation and operational efficiency across key global markets.



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This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 2.2% against the industry’s 2.5% drop.

Three Stocks Looking Good

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, which is a pet food company, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 9.3% from the prior-year level. FRPT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50%, on average.



United Natural Foods UNFI, which is the leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty food and non-food products, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural Foods’ current financial-year earnings is expected to rise 254.9% from the year-ago reported figure. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51.9%, on average.



B&G Foods BGS, which has a diversified portfolio of brands, including B&G, B&M, Cream of Wheat, Las Palmas and more, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. BGS delivered a negative average earnings surprise of 19.5% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGS’ current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 5.9% from the year-ago number.

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The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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