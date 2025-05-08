Markets
CLX

CloroxPro Signs New Contract With Vizient To Expand Healthcare Cleaning Solutions

May 08, 2025 — 02:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Clorox Professional, the professional products division of The Clorox Company (CLX), Thursday announced that it has signed a new contract with Vizient, the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. The agreement, effective May 1, 2025, reinforces CloroxPro's commitment to supporting healthcare professionals with effective and value-driven disinfecting solutions.

Under the partnership, CloroxPro will supply a wide range of products from its trusted brands, including Clorox Healthcare, Clorox EcoClean, and Pine-Sol.

Dan Kellenberger, CloroxPro's General Manager and VP, emphasized the company's dedication to aiding healthcare workers in infection control efforts, highlighting their legacy and focus on efficacy, education, and customer support. The collaboration aims to ensure seamless integration of expanded offerings and deliver meaningful value to Vizient's network.

CLX is currently trading at $138.24 or 1.29% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.