CLOROX|DE Earnings Results: $CLX Reports Quarterly Earnings

CLOROX|DE ($CLX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, missing estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $1,668,000,000, missing estimates of $1,743,300,955 by $-75,300,955.
CLOROX|DE Insider Trading Activity
CLOROX|DE insiders have traded $CLX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIRSTEN MARRINER (EVP - Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,227 shares for an estimated $1,246,201.
- ANGELA C HILT (EVP - Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,248 shares for an estimated $206,622.
CLOROX|DE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 506 institutional investors add shares of CLOROX|DE stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 4,488,268 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $728,939,605
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 1,457,200 shares (-97.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,663,852
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,145,835 shares (-52.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,095,062
- FMR LLC added 585,526 shares (+75.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,095,277
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 516,882 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,946,805
- KBC GROUP NV added 513,171 shares (+688.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,564,429
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 477,818 shares (-54.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,602,421
CLOROX|DE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/08/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
