CLOROX|DE ($CLX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, missing estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $1,668,000,000, missing estimates of $1,743,300,955 by $-75,300,955.

CLOROX|DE Insider Trading Activity

CLOROX|DE insiders have traded $CLX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIRSTEN MARRINER (EVP - Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,227 shares for an estimated $1,246,201 .

. ANGELA C HILT (EVP - Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,248 shares for an estimated $206,622.

CLOROX|DE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 506 institutional investors add shares of CLOROX|DE stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CLOROX|DE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CLX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/08/2025

