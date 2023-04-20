Clorox to cut 4% of non-production workforce

April 20 (Reuters) - Clorox Co CLX.N on Thursday said it would cut about 200 positions, or 4% of its non-production workforce, as it looks to keep a lid on costs amid worries of an economic slowdown.

The Pine-Sol manufacturer joins a list of companies - from tech firms to retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O and Wayfair Inc W.N - that have reduced their workforce in the face of growing recessionary fears in the United States.

"We're on track to generate ongoing annual savings of approximately $75 million to $100 million, with benefits beginning this fiscal year," Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle said in a blog post.

"Transformation isn't a one-time event, and we'll continue to implement changes as we execute this transformation," she added.

The household staples maker said in February that it had planned for more layoffs over the next few months in a bid to rein in costs.

In September, Clorox said as a result of its streamlining efforts, it had eliminated nearly 100 positions in 2022, or roughly 2% of its non-production workforce.

As of June 30, 2022, the company employed about 9,000 people worldwide, with 72% in the United States.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

