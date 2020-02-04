Clorox Stock Climbs After Earnings Top Expectations

The company reported earnings of $1.46 a share, topping consensus estimates calling for $1.31 a share, according to FactSet. Sales of $1.45 billion were in line with expectations. Organic sales were flat.

Clorox solidly beat earnings expectations for the quarter ended in December, sending the stock higher in early trading Tuesday.

Clorox’s gross margin in its fiscal second quarter rose to 44.1% from 43.7% a year earlier. The company said cost-saving initiatives and price increases helped offset higher trade-promotion spending and manufacturing and logistics costs.

“I feel good about the progress we’re making, which is reflected in our second-quarter results, particularly the fifth consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion and sequential improvement in organic sales,” CEO Benno Dorer said in the news release.

The company raised the low end of its full-year earnings-per-share outlook to between $6.10 and $6.25, from a previous range of $6.05 to $6.25. The company’s outlook for organic sales falls in a range of no growth to 2% growth. That is down from a previous guidance of between 1% and 3% growth.

“We have confidence we’re taking the right steps as we expect to return to growth in the back half of the fiscal year behind strong investments in our robust innovation plans to support distribution,” Dorer said.

Clorox stock (ticker: CLX) was up 2.6% to $159.87 shortly after the market opened on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4%.

