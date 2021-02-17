Clorox Stock: A Smart Bet?

Up just 15% from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $184 per share, we believe Clorox stock (NYSE: CLX) has significant upside potential. Clorox, a disinfectant and sanitation products manufacturer, saw its stock rise from $159 to $184 off the recent bottom, much less than the S&P which increased by around 70% from its lows. Further, the stock is down almost 25% from its mid-2020 high of $237. We believe that Clorox stock could regain its recent highs, rising almost 30% from its current level, driven by expectations of strong demand and strong Q2 2021 results. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 20% Change In Clorox Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.

The stock price rise came due to a 10% rise in revenue from $6.1 billion in FY 2018 to $6.7 billion in 2020 (Clorox’s fiscal year ends in June). Further, this was supported by a 3% decrease in the outstanding share count, which meant that revenue-per-share (RPS) rose around 13%.

Clorox’s P/S (price-to-sales) multiple dropped from 3.3x in 2018 to 3.2x by 2019, but has since further risen to 3.4x currently. We believe that the company’s P/S ratio has the potential to rise in the near term on expectations of continuing demand growth and a favorable shareholder return policy, thus driving the stock price higher.

Where Is The Stock Headed?

The global spread of Coronavirus has increased the need for sanitation and disinfectants, driving up demand for Clorox’s products. this is evident from Clorox’s recent Q2 2021 results, where revenue came in at $1.84 billion, up from $1.5 billion for the same period last year, a jump of over 20%. This drove pre-tax income to $332 million, up 40% from $235 million in Q2 2020. EPS too, rose from $1.48 to $2.06 over this period.

We expect the continued strong demand for sanitation products to help drive the company’s revenue growth in the medium term, and if Clorox is able to sustainably control expenses, this could drive up the company’s P/S multiple, and we believe that Clorox stock can rise almost 30% from current levels, to its 2020 high of $237.

