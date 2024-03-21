Clorox Sells Clorox Argentina To Apex Capital

(RTTNews) - Thursday, The Clorox Co. (CLX) announced the sale of its wholly owned subsidiaries, known as Clorox Argentina, operating in Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay, to Apex Capital, a private equity fund linked to Grupo Mariposa, and an investment group led by Diego Barral, former senior vice president and general manager of International at Clorox. The financial aspects of the deal were not revealed.

The sale included Clorox Argentina's two production plants, rights to specific Clorox brands in the aforementioned countries, and shared intellectual property related to these brands.

Notably, the deal does not encompass Clorox's Latin America research and development and corporate hubs, which will remain in Argentina to support Clorox's operations in other Latin American markets and offer transitional services to Clorox Argentina under its new ownership.

The employees, including production staff, will continue under Clorox Argentina, and the entity will be renamed as 'Grupo Ayudin.'

