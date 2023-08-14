Clorox says certain business operations disrupted in cyber attack

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Clorox CLX.N said on Monday it had taken certain systems offline after unauthorized activity disrupted some business operations.

It said it was implementing workarounds for certain offline operations in order to continue servicing its customers and had engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to support its investigation and recovery efforts.

The company said it was also coordinating with law enforcement to address the issue that had affected some of its information technology systems.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.