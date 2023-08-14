News & Insights

US Markets
CLX

Clorox says certain business operations disrupted in cyber attack

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

August 14, 2023 — 06:11 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Clorox CLX.N said on Monday it had taken certain systems offline after unauthorized activity disrupted some business operations.

It said it was implementing workarounds for certain offline operations in order to continue servicing its customers and had engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to support its investigation and recovery efforts.

The company said it was also coordinating with law enforcement to address the issue that had affected some of its information technology systems.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.