Clorox to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

The Clorox Company CLX is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on April 30, after market close, and is likely to have registered increase in the bottom line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.65 billion, indicating a drop of 1.2% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has dipped a penny over the past seven days to $1.46 per share. The consensus mark indicates a rise of 0.7% from the prior-year quarter.



The consumer and professional product company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average. CLX missed earnings by 2.8% in the last reported quarter.

Factors Likely to Influence CLX’s Q3 Results

Clorox has been facing elevated cost pressures, with rising expenses across manufacturing, logistics and promotional spending. Persistent inflationary trends and intensified competition in value-focused categories are expected to result in higher costs.



In addition, a dynamic, volatile and uncertain external environment remains a concern. The company expects consumers to remain highly value-conscious, with overall category consumption staying sluggish and showing variability across channels and periods, which might have weighed on the fiscal third-quarter revenues. Competitive intensity is likely to have remained elevated, while tariff-related uncertainty continues to pose a risk.



Our model predicts gross profit to decline 0.6% year over year to $717 million in the third-quarter fiscal 2026. Gross margin is expected to have remained flat at 44.6% in the quarter under review. Our model expects operating income to decline 6.4% year over year in the fiscal third quarter, with a 100-bps contraction in operating margin.



Clorox is navigating a period of transformation while adapting to an increasingly dynamic environment. The company is strengthening its core operations through digital transformation, improved execution, value creation from its upgraded ERP system, and continuous innovations aimed at enhancing consumer value. CLX is benefiting from pricing and cost-saving initiatives. Its efforts to expand the international foothold bode well. CLX has been on track with its IGNITE strategy, which aims to drive growth by focusing on innovation, digital commerce and brand building.



The company has been streamlining its operating model, which is likely to have improved efficiency and driven productivity. The streamlined operating model has been enhancing its ability to respond more quickly to changing consumer behaviors, innovate faster and increase cash flow driven by cost savings. The aforesaid traits are expected to have aided its quarterly performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CLX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Clorox this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Clorox has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The Clorox Company Price and EPS Surprise

The Clorox Company price-eps-surprise | The Clorox Company Quote

CLX’s Valuation & Price Performance

From the valuation standpoint, CLX has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8x, which is below the industry’s average of 17.21x. Also, the stock is trading below its five-year high of 35.61x.



Clorox’s shares have lost 16.4% over the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 7.9%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are companies that, according to the model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.60% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DAR is anticipated to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling Ingredients’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, indicating growth of 12.7% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Darling Ingredients’ earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, which shows growth from a loss of 16 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. DAR delivered a negative earnings surprise of 41% in the trailing four quarters, on average.



Newell Brands Inc. NWL has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. NWL is likely to register bottom and top-line declines when it releases first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.51 billion, implying a drop of 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ quarterly earnings currently stood at a loss of 9 cents per share, wider than a loss of a penny reported in the year-ago quarter. NWL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20%.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH has an Earnings ESP of +13.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. CELH is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it releases first-quarter 2026 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $748.7 million, implying growth of 127.4% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Celsius’ quarterly earnings of 29 cents per share indicates growth of 61.1% from the year-ago quarter’s number. CELH has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 45.3%.

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Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Clorox Company (CLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.