Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol cleaners due to bacteria risk

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Clorox Co CLX.N is recalling several of its Pine-Sol cleaning products after the U.S. consumer safety regulator discovered bacteria in them, including a strain that could cause serious infection in people with weak immune systems.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Tuesday testing has identified bacteria in recalled products including those produced between January 2021 and September 2022. Clorox produced about 37 million recalled products in that period, it added.

"Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) is not included in this recall and you may continue to safely use it as intended," Clorox-owned Pine-Sol said on its website.

The bacteria that was found in the recalled cleaners included a strain called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is found widely in soil and water and can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.

"People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria," the regulator said.

Consumers can submit a request for refund at pinesolrecall.com or the hotline 1-855-378-4982.

"We are working with the Consumer Products Safety Commission on issuing this voluntary recall to notify retailers and consumers," a Pine-Sol spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

