Clorox raises forecast after posting best sales growth in 10 years

Adds details of sales growth, analysts' estimates

May 1 (Reuters) - Clorox Co CLX posted its biggest rise in quarterly sales in nearly a decade and raised its annual forecast on Friday as it reaped the benefits of a boom in demand for bleach and other disinfectants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for cleaning liquids, soaps and other hygiene products has soared in recent weeks as consumers try everything they can to avoid to contraction of the virus, which has now infected more than 3.2 million people globally.

Shares of Clorox, which has been running its factories for 24 hours a day to keep up with demand, have risen over 21% this year, outperforming the S&P 500 .SPX index's 9.8% fall.

Sales in the company's cleaning division, which accounts for nearly 38% of total sales and includes brands such as Formula 409 as well as its industrial grade cleaning products, surged 32%.

Clorox's net sales rose 15% to $1.78 billion in the third quarter ended March 31, the biggest jump in quarterly sales since June 2010, according to Refinitiv data.

Net earnings jumped to $241 million, or $1.89 per share, in the quarter, from $187 million, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.67 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv

Clorox said it expects full-year sales to rise between 4% and 6%, compared with a prior forecast of a low single-digit decrease to a 1% increase.

It also raised its full-year earnings forecast to a range of $6.70 per share to $6.90 per share, from its prior outlook of $6.10 per share to $6.25 per share.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging: UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.