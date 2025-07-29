Clorox Pre-Q4 Earnings Send Mixed Signals: Time to Accumulate Shares?

The Clorox Company CLX is slated to report fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on July 31, after market close. The company is expected to register year-over-year top-and-bottom-line growth when it posts fourth-quarter numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.94 billion, indicating an increase of 2% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings per share (EPS) has increased by a penny in the past seven days to $2.25 per share, indicating an increase of 23.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.1 billion, indicating a decline of 0.5% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has increased by a penny in the past seven days to $7.09 per share, indicating an increase of 14.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



CLX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average, including a 7.6% negative surprise in the last reported quarter.

Things to Know Ahead of CLX’s Q4 Earnings

Clorox appears well-positioned ahead of its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings release, supported by its strategic focus on innovation, cost discipline, and brand equity in essential categories. The company continues to execute its IGNITE strategy, leveraging premium innovation and price-pack architecture to align with evolving consumer preferences. Notably, Clorox’s successful launch of premium offerings such as Scentiva and enhanced ToiletWand solutions underpins its ability to drive top-line growth even in a bifurcated consumer environment. Management also reaffirmed its confidence in delivering full-year organic sales growth, aided by strength in the Cleaning and Food categories.



A key area of resilience lies in Clorox’s continued margin expansion and operational efficiency. The company achieved its 10th consecutive quarter of gross margin growth in third-quarter fiscal 2025, which provides a solid foundation for earnings stability amid external headwinds. Through its holistic margin management program and disciplined promotional strategies, Clorox has mitigated cost pressures effectively.



For fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, gross margin is projected to be around 44%, consistent with the full-year average, despite anticipated tariff-related costs and ERP transition expenses. Moreover, the recent inventory build by retailers in anticipation of Clorox’s upcoming ERP system change could provide temporary uplift in reported sales.



Our model predicts adjusted operating profit to increase 27% year over year to $391.2 million. The operating margin is expected to expand 400 basis points (bps) to 20.2%.



The International segment also presents growth potential, with the company selectively investing in profitable platforms and markets. While the consumer environment remains under strain, Clorox's brands continue to maintain strong household penetration globally, and premium positioning has insulated them from major trade-down behavior. Retail partnerships are reportedly stable, with retailers actively managing supply chains in sync with Clorox’s transition timeline. Although category performance remains volatile, Clorox’s trusted brand portfolio and strong execution capabilities allow it to navigate challenges more effectively than many peers.



However, Clorox continues to operate in a challenging macroeconomic environment where consumers face ongoing financial pressures. The company has been contending with increased advertising expenses essential for maintaining brand visibility, which have weighed on its profitability. Clorox faces stiff competition in the consumer goods sector, which further pressures its market share and operational performance. The company is also contending with early impacts from tariffs and elevated selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs tied to its ongoing digital and ERP investments.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CLX

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Clorox this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Clorox currently has an Earnings ESP of -3.62% and a Zacks Rank of 5 (Strong Sell).

CLX’s Price Performance & Valuation

From a valuation perspective, CLX stock is trading at a discount relative to the industry. CLX has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50x, below the Consumer Products - Staples industry’s average of 20.20x.

CLX has lost 21.6% in the year-to-date period, underperforming its industry’s decline of 2.4% in the same period. Furthermore, Clorox’s performance has lagged the broader Consumer Staples sector’s 5.4% growth and the S&P 500's 8.3% decrease in the same period.

