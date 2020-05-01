Clorox Posts an 18% Spike in Sales Volume

Clorox's (NYSE: CLX) business is benefiting from an intense focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces. The company just announced earnings results for the fiscal third quarter, which included the start of major efforts to combat COVID-19 in economies like the U.S., China, and Europe. Sales and earnings trends shot higher due to the pandemic.

Specifically, organic sales volumes jumped 18%, mainly thanks to surging sales for its Clorox branded disinfecting wipes, sprays, and bleaches. That volume figure was flat in the previous quarter.

Image source: Getty Images.

Earnings improved at an even faster pace, with gross profit margin jumping to 46.7% of sales from 43.4% a year ago. Clorox generated $806 million of operating cash in the past nine months, up 34% over the prior year period.

"Beyond the extraordinary growth in our disinfecting products," CEO Benno Dorer said in a press release, "we saw broad-based growth across all four segments as our portfolio is uniquely positioned to serve consumers in this unprecedented time."

The company raised its growth outlook to reflect what appear to be sustained demand increases for its cleaning products. Organic sales should rise by between 6% and 8% for the full year, translating into a significant upgrade from the prior forecast of a 1% uptick in fiscal 2020.

10 stocks we like better than Clorox

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Clorox wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.