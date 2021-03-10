Clorox Partners With Cleveland Clinic, CDC Foundation To Launch Safer Today Alliance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Consumer products company Clorox Co. (CLX) on Wednesday announced its latest initiative, Safer Today Alliance, in collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic and the CDC Foundation. The program will fund research and innovation to improve infection control, people's health and safety in public spaces, at present and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Safer Today Alliance is expected to work with important sectors like retail, travel, hospitality, entertainment and transportation.

Commenting on the program, James Merlino, Cleveland Clinic chief clinical transformation officer, said, "We are proud to expand our work with Clorox beyond helping the public stay safe at home, and collaborate on guidance that will help businesses working with the Alliance limit the risk of COVID-19, help protect their employees and customers, and sustain a healthier work environment as they reopen."

Further, Clorox will offer a $1 million grant to Cleveland Clinic for creating the Clorox Public Health Research Fund to support science-backed research.

