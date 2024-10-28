Clorox Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

The Clorox Company CLX is likely to register increases in the bottom and top lines when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 30, 2024, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.63 billion, indicating a rise of 17.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for quarterly earnings has risen by a penny in the past 30 days to $1.36 per share. The consensus mark indicates a sharp increase from earnings of 49 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consumer and professional product company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 122.9%, on average. CLX delivered an earnings surprise of 18.2% in the last reported quarter.

Factors Likely to Influence CLX’s Q1 Results

Clorox has been benefiting from pricing and cost-saving initiatives, which have been driving margins for a while now. Its efforts to expand the international foothold also bodes well. CLX has been on track with its IGNITE strategy, which aims at growth by focusing on innovation, digital commerce and brand building.



The company has been streamlining its operating model, which is likely to have improved efficiency and driven productivity. The streamlined operating model has been enhancing its ability to respond more quickly to changing consumer behaviors, innovate faster and increase cash flow driven by cost savings in the areas of selling and administration, supply chain, marketing and research and development. The aforesaid aspects are expected to have aided its quarterly performance. .



Our model predicts gross profit to increase 30.5% year over year and the gross margin to expand 420 basis points (bps) to 42.6%. We expect the operating margin to grow 20 bps.



However, Clorox has been witnessing higher advertising expenses for a while. We expect advertising costs to 1.3% year over year in the fiscal first quarter. In addition, any unfavorable price mix, lower volumes as well as the impact of the divestiture of the Argentina business and inflation act as concerns.

The Clorox Company Price and EPS Surprise

The Clorox Company price-eps-surprise | The Clorox Company Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CLX

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Clorox this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Clorox currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.60% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are other companies, which according to model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Vital Farms VITL currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.05% and a Zacks Rank of 2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VITL is anticipated to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ quarterly revenues is pegged at $142 million, indicating growth of 28.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 14 cents per share. The consensus estimate indicates 40% growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure. VITL delivered an average earnings surprise of 82.5% in the trailing four quarters.



Mondelez International MDLZ has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. MDLZ is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it releases third-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $9.1 billion, implying a rise of 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Mondelez’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 84 cents per share, indicating growth of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s number. MDLZ has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.8%.



Monster Beverage MNST has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. MNST is likely to register bottom and top-line growth when it releases third-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.92 billion, implying growth of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly earnings has increased a penny in the past 30 days to 42 cents per share, indicating growth of 2.4% from the year-ago quarter’s number. MNST has a trailing four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 3.4%.

