Clorox Confirms FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Thursday, Clorox Co. (CLX) confirmed its earnings and sales growth guidance for full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $6.05 to $6.25 per share, which was updated earlier in the month to reflect revised foreign currency exchange assumptions. Clorox also now continues to anticipate full-year sales to be between down in low single digits and up 1 percent, with organic sales growth expected to be 1 to 3 percent, driven primarily by a robust innovation program and the expectation of a return to growth in Bags and Wraps and Charcoal in the back half of the fiscal year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.19 per share on sales decline of 0.4 percent to $6.19 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.