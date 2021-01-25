Clorox Company (CLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 26, 2021

Clorox Company (CLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CLX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLX was $202.35, representing a -15.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $239.87 and a 30.66% increase over the 52 week low of $154.87.

CLX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) and Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). CLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.98.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CLX as a top-10 holding:

Nationwide Maximum Diversification U.S. Core Equity ETF (MXDU)

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (RBUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MXDU with an increase of 14.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CLX at 1.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.