Clorox Company (CLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 20, 2021

Clorox Company (CLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $190.73, the dividend yield is 2.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLX was $190.73, representing a -20.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $239.87 and a 7.92% increase over the 52 week low of $176.73.

CLX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) and Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC). CLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.55. Zacks Investment Research reports CLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.52%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CLX as a top-10 holding:

Vesper US Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy ETF (UTRN)

Nationwide Risk-Based U.S. Equity ETF (RBUS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RBUS with an increase of 11.49% over the last 100 days. UTRN has the highest percent weighting of CLX at 4.05%.

