Clorox Company Announces New Targets To Reduce Carbon Footprint - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Clorox Company (CLX) said, by 2030, the company plans to reduce carbon emissions across its operations by 50 percent. It will reduce value chain emissions from purchased goods and services and use of sold products by 25 percent, all on an absolute basis against a 2020 baseline. The new targets advance the company's IGNITE strategy, which was introduced in 2019.

The Clorox Company believes these science-based targets as part of its climate strategy will put the company on a path to net zero emissions by 2050.

