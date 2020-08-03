Markets
Clorox Co. Reveals Increase In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $310 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $1.98 billion from $1.63 billion last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $310 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.41 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.99 -Revenue (Q4): $1.98 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.

