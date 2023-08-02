Clorox Co. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $176 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $2.02 billion from $1.80 billion last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $176 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q4): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.

