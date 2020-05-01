Clorox Co. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $241 million, or $1.89 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $1.78 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $241 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.89 vs. $1.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q3): $1.78 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 to $6.90

