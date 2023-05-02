Clorox Co. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Clorox Co. (CLX):

Earnings: -$211 million in Q3 vs. $150 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.71 in Q3 vs. $1.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.22 per share Revenue: $1.92 billion in Q3 vs. $1.81 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.35 - $4.50

