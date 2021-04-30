Clorox Co. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Clorox Co. (CLX):

-Earnings: -$61 million in Q3 vs. $241 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.49 in Q3 vs. $1.89 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $1.48 per share -Revenue: $1.78 billion in Q3 vs. $1.78 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.45 to $7.65

