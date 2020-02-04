Markets
Clorox Co. Q2 Income Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $185 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $182 million, or $1.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $1.45 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $185 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.46 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.47 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 - $6.25

