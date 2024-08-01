Clorox Co. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $216 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $176 million, or $1.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $1.903 billion from $2.019 billion last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $216 Mln. vs. $176 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.73 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.903 Bln vs. $2.019 Bln last year.

