Clorox Co. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Clorox Co. (CLX) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $332 million, or $2.68 per share. This compares with $216 million, or $1.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Clorox Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $1.988 billion from $1.903 billion last year.

Clorox Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $332 Mln. vs. $216 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.68 vs. $1.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.988 Bln vs. $1.903 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.95 - $6.30

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.