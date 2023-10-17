Clorox (CLX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Clorox (CLX) closed the most recent trading day at $124.04, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

The consumer products maker's shares have seen a decrease of 12.43% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clorox in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.20, indicating a 121.51% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.49 billion, indicating a 14.13% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.29 per share and a revenue of $7.09 billion, signifying shifts of -15.72% and -4.05%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Clorox. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.91% lower within the past month. As of now, Clorox holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Clorox is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.13. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.79.

It is also worth noting that CLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.39 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The Clorox Company (CLX)

