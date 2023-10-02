Clorox (CLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Clorox (CLX) closed the most recent trading day at $130.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 15.58% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Clorox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Clorox to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.8 billion, up 3.27% from the prior-year quarter.

CLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $7.49 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.13% and +1.35%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clorox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. Clorox currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Clorox is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.35, which means Clorox is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

It is also worth noting that CLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

