Clorox (CLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clorox (CLX) closed at $153.01, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 1.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Clorox as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2023. On that day, Clorox is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.88 billion, up 4.39% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clorox. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% lower. Clorox currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Clorox currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.29, so we one might conclude that Clorox is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CLX's PEG ratio is currently 2.2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

