Clorox (CLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Clorox (CLX) closed at $210.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.83% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 4.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.95% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CLX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CLX to post earnings of $2.39 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.74 billion, up 15.8% from the prior-year quarter.

CLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.75 per share and revenue of $6.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.3% and +3.3%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CLX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. CLX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CLX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.14. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.66.

Investors should also note that CLX has a PEG ratio of 3.82 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

