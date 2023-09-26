Clorox (CLX) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know

Clorox (CLX) closed the most recent trading day at $130.41, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 15.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Clorox will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Clorox is projected to report earnings of $1.42 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.8 billion, up 3.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $7.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.32% and +1.35%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clorox should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clorox is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Clorox is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.5. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.5.

We can also see that CLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

