Clorox (CLX) Stock Moves -0.89%: What You Should Know

Clorox (CLX) closed the most recent trading day at $190.71, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.97% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the consumer products maker had gained 13.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 18.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 22.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CLX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 1, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.60, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.64 billion, up 5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.50 per share and revenue of $6.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.85% and +1.74%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CLX should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.83% higher. CLX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, CLX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.63. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.16.

Meanwhile, CLX's PEG ratio is currently 5.66. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.