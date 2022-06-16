Clorox (CLX) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Clorox (CLX) closed at $122.57, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer products maker had lost 15.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Clorox as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Clorox is projected to report earnings of $0.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.87 billion, up 3.83% from the prior-year quarter.

CLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.16 per share and revenue of $7.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -42.62% and -2.23%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Clorox. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Clorox is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Clorox is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.67.

It is also worth noting that CLX currently has a PEG ratio of 4.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

